Apple's M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM drops to a new low of $699

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Apple announced upgrades to its devices this week, and one of the best things about that is you can find better deals on older, still very capable models. Just days after the company announced the M4-powered MacBook Air, a version of the laptop with the M2 chipset has dropped to a new record low of $699. That's $300 off the regular price.

This is a variant with 16GB of RAM rather than the base model's 8GB. That's really the bare minimum of RAM you should be looking for these days (and we were pleased to see Apple start giving the MBA 16GB of RAM as standard). You'll also get 256GB of SSD storage in this system.

Apple Apple 13-inch M2 MacBook Air Just days after the company announced the M4-powered MacBook Air, a version of the laptop with the M2 chipset has dropped to a new record low of $699. That's $300 off the regular price. See at Amazon

This discount is quite transparently an effort to clear out M2 MBA stock ahead of the M4-powered model's impending arrival. And while we currently rank the M3 MBA as the best MacBook and best laptop overall, the M2 version isn't anything to sniff at — especially at this price.

In our 2022 review, we called the M2 MBA "a near-perfect Mac" and awarded it a score of 96. We liked the performance (which of course has been surpassed by the M3 system), thin form factor and terrific display and audio.

The M2 MBA should still be more than capable of handling most everyday tasks. It also supports Apple Intelligence features, for those who are interested in that sort of thing. So this is a great deal on a killer, if a little older, laptop.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.