Apple's M4 iMac is already on sale in an early Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you weren't able to buy Apple's latest iMac in time to get it on its release day on November 8, here's your chance to get a discount on the all-in-one computer. The company is already selling it for $85 off at Amazon before the Black Friday frenzy even begins. Apple's refreshed computer has a list price of $1,299, but you can now get its silver version for just $1,214. Meanwhile, the blue and the green versions will set you back $1,249. Nothing huge, but it's always nice to get a brand new device for almost $100 off its original price.

The 2024 iMac model is powered by the company's M4 chip, its latest silicon that enables the computer to run up to 1.7 times faster for daily tasks and up to 2.1 faster for more demanding activities, such as gaming, than the M1-powered model. It has 16GB of RAM, compared to its predecessor's 8GB, and you can choose to upgrade it to 24GB or 32GB. When it comes to storage, you have quite a few options. You can get the base model with a 256GB SSD or any of the upgraded ones with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage. It's the base unit that's currently on sale, with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

The computer has an aluminum unibody design with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and a 12MP Center Stage camera. You'll also have access to two Thunderbolt USB-C ports on the base model, and you'll get a Magic Keyboard with Lock Key, as well as a Magic Mouse, with the iMac itself.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.