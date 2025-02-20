Apple's M4 Mac mini is back on sale for $549

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there's a new iPhone that's surely soaking up the attention of many Apple fans, it's often worth keeping an eye on the company's other products as you might find a decent deal. If you've been on the lookout for a discount on the latest Mac mini, you're in luck. The M4 Mac mini is back on sale as it has dropped to $549 .

The deal is for the base model with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this Mac mini — it was $100 off during the Black Friday period. But with a $50 discount, this is the best price we've seen so far this year.

Apple Apple Mac mini (M4, 256GB SSD) The base version of Apple's M4 Mac mini is back on sale. The petite desktop system can be yours for $549, which is $50 off the regular price. See at Amazon

If you'd like more built-in storage, you might want to opt for a configuration with a 512GB SSD. That'll currently run you $719 , which is $80 off the regular price. However, it's worth bearing in mind that you can connect an external SSD to your Mac mini if Apple's internal storage upgrade prices are too pricey for you to justify.

We gave the Mac mini (albeit one equipped with a more powerful M4 Pro chipset) a score of 90 in our review . That said, the base M4 model should be zippy enough for most people's needs. For instance, those who like to play games on Mac should find that the GPU is fast enough to support 60 fps gameplay at a resolution of 1080p on many titles.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.