Apple announces the iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence for $599

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After three years, Apple has finally unveiled its next entry-level iPhone. The iPhone 16e takes over for the iPhone SE in the company's lineup. It borrows the blueprint of the iPhone 14 and spices it up with (among other changes) an updated processor that's ready for Apple Intelligence. At $599, it's the cheapest AI-equipped iPhone by $200.

As leaks suggested, the fourth-generation iPhone 16e resembles the iPhone 14, the company's 2023 standard (non-Pro) model. This is the first entry-level model to adopt the iPhone's modern full-screen design. That means it's also the first with Face ID. At 6.1 inches, this is the biggest screen yet on an entry-level model. (The 2022 iPhone SE is only 4.7 inches.) But like Apple's 2017 to 2022 flagships, it has the notch at the top of the display, so you'll still have to pay for a more expensive model to get Dynamic Island.

Some external details differ from those of the iPhone 14. It has a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and like older iPhone SE models, it has only a single camera lens on the back. However, it's a 48MP "2-in-1" with integrated 2x zoom capabilities, which is quite an upgrade over the last SE.

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It also gets the Action button, the customizable physical shortcut button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro. On the other hand, it lacks the MagSafe charging found on Apple's more expensive handsets: It only supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W. That aligns with the iPhone SE it replaces, but it could still be a big drawback for some buyers.

One of the biggest differences is inside, where you'll find the A18 chip. It's the same one powering the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, though it only has four GPU cores, compared to the five in the 16 and 16 plus and six in the iPhone 16 Pro models. It's also the first iPhone with an in-house modem, which Apple is calling C1. Recent iPhones have all used Qualcomm modems, and with the switch away the iPhone 16e loses out on the ultra-wideband 5G and Wi-Fi 7 support that the rest of the 16 series has. The iPhone 16e still plays nice with sub-6GHz 5G and Wi-Fi 6, both of which are currently far more prevalent than their faster cousins.

In addition to fast and smooth performance, the A18 enables Apple Intelligence, which the company recently began activating by default during onboarding. (You can still turn it off in Settings.) You get Apple's generative AI writing tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT integration and the recently tweaked notification summaries — all in a sub-$600 iPhone. Not bad if you're into those things.

The new iPhone 16e comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage tiers. You can order it in black and white finishes.

At $599, the 2025 iPhone 16e is priced somewhat comparably to Google's $499 Pixel 8a and Samsung's $400 Galaxy A35 for those wanting flagship-esque features in a more affordable handset. You can pre-order the new iPhone 16e starting on February 21 at 8AM ET, ahead of its February 28 ship date.

Correction, Feb 19 2025, 3:50PM ET: This story originally stated that the iPhone 16e was the cheapest iPhone with Apple Intelligence by $300. The gulf between it and the iPhone 16 is actually $200. We apologize for the error.