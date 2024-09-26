Apple's silicone MagSafe iPhone 16 cases are 14 percent off in this early Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The iPhone 16 is currently available and, well, these handsets are expensive. Investing in a case is never a bad idea and Apple makes some solid offerings. The company’s silicone MagSafe iPhone 16 cases are on sale via Amazon for $42, which is a discount of 14 percent.

The sale includes eight colorways, so as to better match the hue of the phone itself. As previously mentioned, these cases are made by Apple specifically for the iPhone 16, so the fit will be perfect. It’s made from recycled silicone, with a microfibre lining on the inside for more protection.

This is a MagSafe case, meaning it allows for wireless charging by setting it on a Qi2 or Qi-certified charger. It’s also been designed with the iPhone 16’s camera button in mind. The company says the case includes a “sapphire crystal, coupled to a conductive layer” that communicates finger movements. Translation? All of those neat swipey gestures will still work.

This case is only for the standard iPhone 16. It won’t fit the iPhone 16 Plus, the Pro or the Pro Max. It goes without saying that it also won’t squeeze over any handsets from previous generations.

