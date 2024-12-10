Apple's updated MagSafe wireless charger is on sale for $35

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New iPhone 16 owners can pick up an Apple charger for cheap right now. The latest, more powerful MagSafe charger has dropped to as low as $30. You'll get that price on the 1m (3.3 ft) model, but the better discount is on the 2m (6.6 ft) model, which is 29 percent off and on sale for $35. That's a return to the same low price we saw for the accessory during Black Friday.

Apple refreshed its MagSafe charger alongside the iPhone 16 lineup this fall. Provided you own an iPhone 16 and an adapter that offers at least 30W of power, the charger reaches charging speeds of up to 25W. According to Apple, that's enough to allow iPhone 16 Pro users to charge their device to 50 percent in 30 minutes. With older iPhones and Qi-compatible accessories, power delivery speeds are limited to 15W.

Apple Apple MagSafe Charger Apple's new, more powerful MagSafe charger offers faster 25W charging speeds when paired with an iPhone 16 and USB-C connectivity. See at Amazon

Apple's official MageSafe charger is one of our favorite iPhone accessories. Even at full price, it's a great purchase for getting a little more out of your new smartphone. With Amazon's current discount, there's no reason not to buy one if you prefer wireless charging.

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