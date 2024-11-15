Black Friday deals include Solo Stove fire pit bundles for 30 percent off

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Black Friday deals present good opportunities to pick up expensive tech, including gear for the outdoors. Solo Stove's Black Friday sale continues today, and includes some of our favorite fire pits. You'll save the most by going with a bundle; of note here is the Bonfire Backyard Bundle, which is down to $400 from $580. This pack includes the Bonfire smokeless fire pit and a whole swath of related accessories including a removable ash plate, a lid, a carry case, a stand and an outdoor shelter.

Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle $400 $580 This combo pack includes a fire pit and a whole bunch of useful accessories. See at Solo Stove

Solo Stove's fire pits easily made our list of the best outdoor gear for the fall, and the medium-sized Bonfire is likely the company's most popular item. It creates a roaring fire, but without all of that hazardous smoke. What's not to like? The Bonfire is a wood-burning fire pit that gets much hotter than conventional fires, allowing for "uninterrupted enjoyment in the outdoors."

The sale extends to other fire pit bundles. The high-end Yukon bundle is $650 instead of $940 and the budget-friendly Ranger bundle is $310 instead of $445. Amazon is also getting in on the action. Outdoor enthusiasts can pick up the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, complete with a removable ash pan and stand, for $196. That's a discount of over 40 percent.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.