Black Friday deals include the 4K Chromecast with Google TV for $40

The 4K Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick is down to $40 on Amazon as part of a Black Friday sale. That’s a savings of 20 percent, or ten bucks for the math wizards out there.

We called the 1080p version of this device “a great little streaming dongle” and that certainly holds true for the newer 4K model. It supports HDR and is compatible with just about any TV with an HDMI port. Once plugged in, it streams via Wi-Fi.

The model also allows users to view live TV in 4K. This works with a bunch of different live TV providers, like YouTube TV, Pluto TV, Sling TV and Philo. It ships with a voice remote embedded with Google Assistant, allowing people to bark orders regarding what stuff they want to watch.

As with most streaming sticks, users can cast stuff from their phones or tablets. There’s also the option to build a kid-friendly profile, complete with family-friendly content and robust parental controls.

However, there is one caveat here. This model is likely on the way out. The company looks to be prioritizing the recently-released Google TV Streamer, which drops the dongle design in favor of a wedge. This one boasts more storage and a faster CPU than the aforementioned dongle. The company also shoehorned some AI in the new device because that’s what everyone must do now. However, the Google TV Streamer costs $100. I’d go for the $40 Chromecast myself.

