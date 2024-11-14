Black Friday deals include three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $30

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Yes, it's already the middle of November which means it's about to be "Oh, no what should I buy the people in my life for the holidays" freak out time. Thankfully, it's also sale season, with deals popping up all over the place ahead of Black Friday. Today's big discount is a great one for checking off gifts for the gamer in your life.

Right now, the three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is down to about $29 from $45 on Woot. This deal comes courtesy of a 19 percent sale on the pass coupled with an additional 20 percent off when you use the code TWENTY at checkout. The only catch: the deal is just available for today or until its sold out.

The Xbox Game Pass gives the recipient access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games — with lots of titles becoming available the day they're released. It also includes online multiplayer through an Xbox console, PC or cloud. Overall, this is a great deal for anyone who loves gaming and sure to get you a big thank you at the holidays.

