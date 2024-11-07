Black Friday fitness deals drop the Fitbit Charge 6 down to $100

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Black Friday promos are in full swing now, and that's brought many of our favorite gadgets down to their lowest prices of the year. Case in point: the Fitbit Charge 6, which is down to a record low of $100 right now. It's a top pick in our best fitness trackers guide in part because of its comprehensive exercise tracking capabilities and its built-in GPS.

The Charge 6 has a few things going for it. With the new model, Fitbit added a more accurate heart rate sensor, the ability to pair with exercise machines over Bluetooth and a physical side button to aid with menu navigation. If you're a YouTube Music Premium subscriber, you can also use the device to control YouTube Music playback.

Fitbit Fitbit Charge 6 One of Engadget's favorite fitness trackers is currently on sale for a record-low price of $99.95. See at Amazon

Carrying over from older iterations, the Charge 6 offers comprehensive tracking for 20 discrete exercises, with built-in GPS for activities like running and cycling. It also retains the design of the Charge 5, which in this case, is a good thing. The fact it's not a smartwatch means the Charge 6 is comfortable to wear and offers a battery that will last you for several days instead of just one at most. The full-color AMOLED display is easy to read and looks great, even outdoors. Other notable features include support for contactless payments through Fitbit Pay and Google Wallet.

The only downsides to the Charge 6 are that Fitbit doesn't offer Apple Health integration and that some data and features are locked behind the company's premium subscription. However, if you're looking for a fitness tracker that can basically do it all, the Charge 6 is one of the best options right now.

For those looking to spend less on a fitness tracker, I'll mention that Amazon has also discounted the Inspire 3. It's currently $70, down from $100. Fitbit's entry-level fitness tracker is a good option for those who don't mind bringing their phone to their bike rides and runs as the device lacks built-in GPS tracking.

If you're looking to save money on other tools that will help you on your fitness journey, be sure to check out Engadget's best of Black Friday deal roundup. There are more than a few fitness-oriented gadgets on that list, including Theragun Mini 2.0, which is currently $50 off.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.