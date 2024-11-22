Black Friday headphone deals include the latest Bose QuietComfort model on sale for $199

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The newest version of Bose’s QuietComfort headphones are on sale via Amazon for just $199. This ties a record-low price, as these headphones typically cost $350. All told, the early Black Friday sale represents a discount of 43 percent. Most colorways are included with this deal, so have at it.

A version of these cans made our list of the best wireless headphones, so there’s plenty to recommend. The battery life is fantastic, lasting around 24 hours on a single charge. There’s also a quick charge feature, which can squeeze two hours of additional use with just 15 minutes at the power outlet. These are primarily wireless headphones, but can operate with an analog connection.

The adjustable EQ is great and, of course, the sound is top-tier. Bose is known for making some pretty good stuff. There are touch controls built into the earcups, which is handy, and active noise cancellation. This ANC can be adjusted to create a transparency mode, so you won’t walk into a truck or whatever. The headphones are also quite comfortable, thanks to plush earcups and a padded band.

The only downside here is the price. It’s tough to recommend these headphones at $350, especially with rival products at similar price points from companies like Apple, Sony and Sennheiser. However, it’s really easy to recommend them at $200. That’s a legit steal.

