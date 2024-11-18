Advertisement
Black Friday Solo Stove deals will save you up to 30 percent on fire pit bundles

You can save up to $180 with this Solo Stove Black Friday sale

lawrence bonk
Contributing Reporter
Black Friday is almost here and, boy oh boy, do we have some related deals to prove it. Solo Stove just dropped a massive Black Friday sale that offers significant savings on fire pit bundles.

The most notable deal here is for the Bonfire Backyard Bundle, which is down to $400 from $580. That’s a nice savings of $180. This combo pack includes the well-regarded Bonfire smokeless fire pit and a whole swath of related accessories. The bundle comes with a removable ash plate, a lid, a carry case, a stand and an outdoor shelter, among other items.

This deal also icludes the Bonfire itself. Solo Stove’s fire pits easily made our list of the best outdoor gear for the fall, and the medium-sized Bonfire is likely the company’s most popular item. It creates a roaring fire, but without all of that hazardous smoke. What's not to like? The Bonfire is a wood-burning fire pit that gets much hotter than conventional fires, allowing for “uninterrupted enjoyment in the outdoors.”

The sale extends to other fire pit bundles. The high-end Yukon bundle is $650 instead of $940 and the budget-friendly Ranger bundle is $310 instead of $445. Amazon is also getting in on the action. Outdoor enthusiasts can pick up the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, complete with a removable ash pan and stand, for $196. That’s a discount of over 40 percent.

