Black Friday subscription deals for 2024: The best discounts on Audible, Kindle Unlimited, MasterClass, ProtonVPN and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Pay less for those services you use all the time thanks to these Black Friday subscription sales.

While the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events are arguably the best times of the year to pick up most gadgets, they’re also a great time to save on subscriptions and services you may already have or that you’ve been wanting to try. Whether it’s an audiobook service like Audible, a VPN service like ExpressVPN or an online learning subscription like Masterclass, you can typically find good subscription deals during this time of the year. Many of them also make it pretty easy to give a subscription, too, if you’re considering it as a gift for a loved one this year. To make it easier to find the services you want and need this year, Engadget has curated the best subscription deals you can get for Black Friday this year.

Best Black Friday subscription deals

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.