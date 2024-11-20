Black Friday TV deals for 2024: Save on sets from LG, Samsung, Sony and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We’re still a week out from Black Friday, but several of the better TV sales we expect to see during the big day are already available. If you’re looking to upgrade your living room over the holidays, we’ve dug through reviews and checked price histories to find the Black Friday TV deals that are actually worth checking out. Right now, those include high-end OLEDs and budget LEDs alike from Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and TCL. As in recent years, a few of those manufacturers kicked off their Black Friday sales toward the start of November, but most of the discounts below represent all-time lows either way. We’ll update this list as prices change and new discounts pop up over the next week.

The Samsung Frame TV. (Amy Skorheim)

The Sony Bravia 7. (Sony)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for Black Friday. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

