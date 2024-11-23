Black Friday TV deals for 2024: Save on sets from Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Black Friday is still a few days away, but several retailers have already kicked off their official holiday sales. That means many of the TV sales we expect to see post-Thanksgiving are already available. If you’re looking to refresh your living room, we’ve scoured through reviews and checked price histories to find the Black Friday TV deals that are genuinely decent. You can find our favorites below, which include OLED and LED TVs in various sizes from Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and TCL. While more than a few of these discounts have been available for a few weeks, most represent the lowest prices we could find for each set. We’ll update this post through next week as more discounts pop up, so check back if there’s a particular TV (or streaming device) you want that isn’t on sale just yet.

The Samsung Frame TV. (Amy Skorheim)

The Sony Bravia 7. (Sony)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for Black Friday. (Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget)

