Black Friday TV deals for 2024: Save on sets from Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more

Black Friday is still a little over a week away, but many of the TV deals we expect to see are already up for grabs. If you’re hoping to make a living room upgrade but aren’t sure which set to get, allow us to help. Though we don’t formally review TVs here at Engadget, we’ve dug into trusted reviews, checked price histories and researched the market to figure out which Black Friday TV deals are actually worth your time.

You can find our current favorites below, which include OLED and QLED panels from Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony and TCL. If you're already happy with your TV, we've also included a few deals on streaming devices. Some of the discounts below have actually been available for a couple of weeks, but most represent the lowest prices to date for each respective device. We'll update this post as more Black Friday sales go live, so check back if there's particular set you want that isn’t significantly cheaper just yet.

