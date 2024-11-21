Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are still $70 off and down to a record-low Black Friday price

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The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds are some of our favorites in the noise-cancelling space, despite being over a year old. If you want to block out the world while you're working (or working out), these are some of the best wireless earbuds to get. And now thanks to Black Friday deals, you can get them for less: $229 to be precise, which is down from their usual $299 price tag.

We gave the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds a 88 in our review thanks to features like — you guessed it — amazing active noise cancellation. We found these earbuds especially impressive when it came to blocking airplane noise so, if you have a long flight ahead, this is where to look. These earbuds also produced really great sound quality due to Immersive Audio and spatial audio technology. The clarity, detail and volume come together to create a natural sound that makes it feel as if you're not even wearing earbuds.

Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds $229 $299.00 Pick up the earbuds for a record-low price. See at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds also tout an impressive battery life (though using Immersive Audio really eats into it). We did find the earbuds to be a bit large, but there are nine soft tips to choose from so hopefully one works for you. Overall, these are a very solid option — especially at the discounted price — if you want great ANC without having to wear headphones.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.