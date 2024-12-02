Cyber Monday deals discount the Sonos Five smart speaker by $110

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Black Friday might be behind us but there are still a ton of worthy deals available for Cyber Monday. One such offer includes a solid discount on the Sonos Five speaker. It has dropped by $110 to $439 at both Sonos and Amazon.

While there are many other Sonos products worth snapping up, we feel that the Sonos Five is the best smart speaker for music lovers. Technically, the Sonos Five is more of a connected speaker than a smart speaker. After all, it doesn't have built-in voice assistant capabilities. You will be able to control it using connected Sonos speakers that do have that capability though, as well as an Echo Dot or Nest Mini for Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. You can also control it using the (thankfully much improved) Sonos app.

Sonos Sonos Five $439 $549 The best-sounding Sonos speaker is on sale for Cyber Monday. The Sonos Five can be yours for $439. See at Sonos

In terms of audio quality, we feel that the Sonos Five sounds better than any of our other top smart speaker picks. It offers more bass, clarity and stereo separation than many rivals. It's superior to other Sonos speakers too.

If you're able to splash out on two Sonos Fives, they sound even better when paired for stereo playback. Even though this is a solid deal, it's worth noting that the Sonos Five has been around for a minute. It arrived in 2020 as a rebranded second-gen Play:5. We still very much recommend the Five, though it's getting closer to the point where an upgraded model may soon become available.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.