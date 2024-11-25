Cyber Monday deals include a $110 discount on the Dyson Airwrap

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There are plenty of great gadgets on sale today for Cyber Monday that will track your steps or wake you up. But, personally, I'm more interested in the discounts on tools that will boost my beauty routine this winter. So, I'm very excited that the Dyson Airwrap is down to $490 from $600 on Amazon — a 18 percent discount. That brings it to only $10 more than what we saw last year.

Ok, so spending half a grand on hair tools is still quite an investment, but it should be a big boost to your hair. We named it one of the best self-care gifts for 2024 thanks to its air flow system. It uses the Coanda effect to style your hair — theoretically causing less damage to your locks than typical hot tools. The device also comes with six attachments, including a wide-tooth comb, diffuser and Coanda smoothing dryer.

Dyson Dyson Airwrap Get it now for 17 percent off. See at Amazon

The Airwrap is only one of the Dyson hair products on sale for Cyber Monday. Right now, you can buy the Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener (another of our self-care gift picks) for $399, down from $500 — a 20 percent discount. The same deal is available on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, while the Supersonic Hair Dryer has dropped to $329 from $430.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.