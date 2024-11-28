Cyber Monday Fire TV deals: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Omni TVs and more at big discounts

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Cyber Monday has arrived, and with it comes your last chance for guaranteed savings on Fire TV hardware. The Black Friday deals are still in place for Fire TV dongles and full televisions, including price drops on new hardware that was introduced only a few weeks ago. We're talking devices like the new Fire TV Stick 4K, on sale for just $22, which can upgrade any older TV with an HDMI port into a top-notch streamer. You can access your favorite shows and movies (with a subscription required) on services like Max, Disney+, Netflix, Peacock and, of course, Amazon Prime Video from a single, easy-to-use interface, even with your own personalized home screen and recommendations. Prefer free services? Tubi, Pluto and YouTube are here, too, along with countless others.

But what really sets Fire TV apart from competitors like Roku is that it offers built-in support for VPN streaming, so you have a wider range of viewing options. Whether you're traveling and want access to your home country's programming, or you just want the alternate viewing slate available at, say, UK Netflix, it's all available to you right on your Fire TV, thanks to the platform offering most of the major VPNs right in its app store. It all makes the Fire TV experience seamless, so no matter where you are, or where content originates.

Keep in mind: If Amazon holds to its usual pattern, these Fire TV price drops will hold through Monday and likely evaporate thereafter. So don't procrastinate forever — now's the time to jump on these deals, whether it's an add-on streamer (which are compatible with any modern TV with an HDMI port) or a new TV set with Fire TV functionality built-in, with models starting at just $100. Read on for choices available to any budget.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Get the fastest, best Fire TV streaming stick experience with this device, which supports Wi-Fi 6e along with Dolby Vision and Atmos (with compatible subscriptions and gear). It has twice as much storage as the previous-gen model at 16GB for storing apps, games, downloads, and it comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced with four pre-programmed buttons for one-touch access to services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Ambient Experience is a neat new feature that displays artwork and photos when you're not watching, so your TV becomes a picture frame. This stick is a standalone portal to gaming, too, since you can play Xbox games without a console with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming. At this ultra-affordable price, you might as well grab one for every TV in the house, maybe for family and friends, too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

New for 2024, this version of the popular streaming stick includes many of the same features of the Max, including Dolby Atmos, Xbox Games Pass compatibility and all of the same HDR modes. Beyond that, you get zippy Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and the Alexa Voice Remote, too. One recent Amazon buyer says they use this with their already smart TV because they find its built-in platform sluggish. "It outperforms the TV flawlessly," they say, and "the set-up was quick and easy...it's literally plug and play."

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Mini-LED Series TV

Amazon's highest-end Fire TV screen is brand-new — announced just days ago just days ago, but already on sale for Black Friday. This model one-ups Amazon's earlier QLED screens by adding Mini-LED backlighting to the mix, replete with full-array local dimming on some screen sizes. In addition to Dolby Atmos and Amazon's new Intelligent Picture technology, which adapts to the screen to your room's current color and lighting conditions. Gamers will appreciate the 144Hz refresh rate, as well as the fact that it's the first Fire TV with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. "This TV is much higher quality than expected," writes one happy buyer. "The picture is sharp, brightness in a room with a bit of sunlight has been great, and viewing angles are solid."

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HDTV

While the Omni TV above represents Amazon's most bleeding-edge technology, this entry-level model delivers ultimate value: A TV for less than you'd pay for a nice dinner out. This 32-incher is a good option for a small bedroom, dorm or even the kitchen. And while you aren't going to get full HD picture quality, the 720p image will suffice for watching videos, streaming content, playing games and more. Control playback and navigation using the Alexa Voice Remote that comes in the box for all of the built-in streaming apps — and you can of course connect it to a game console, cable box or disc player. Almost 10,000 Amazon shoppers have already grabbed this TV and say it's a "great value for a low price." One adds that it offers "vibrant colors and clear details that make watching my favorite shows a pleasure."