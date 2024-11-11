Cyber Monday phone deals include the Google Pixel 8a for $100 off

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Some smartphones (looking at you, iPhone) are often excluded from the Cyber Monday deal fun, but that's not the case for all of our favorite handsets. If you're on the hunt for a solid smartphone that won't break the bank, you can't get much better than the Google Pixel 8a — and now you can pick it up at a steep discount. The Pixel 8a has dropped to $399 for Cyber Monday, or $100 off its usual price. This price is for a configuration with 128GB of storage, but 256GB models are also $100 off at $459.

The Pixel 8a is our pick for the best midrange smartphone overall. We gave it a score of 90 in our review. Thanks to Google's inclusion of the Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a supports many of the same AI features that you'll find on flagship Pixel devices. We feel that the cameras are excellent, while that 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display sure looks pretty.

Google Google Pixel 8a (128GB) $399 $499.00 The Google Pixel 8a is our pick for the best midrange smartphone on the market. Both the 128GB and 256GB variants are $100 off for Cyber Monday. See at Amazon

The Pixel 8a has great battery life too. It lasted for 20 hours and 29 minutes in our video rundown test, actually beating out the Pixel 8 by 13 minutes. On the downside, wireless charging is pretty slow as it maxes out at 7.5W. The bezels are a little thicker than you might like too, but otherwise the design is fairly slick. Another plus point is that the Pixel 8a is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, so it should be somewhat durable.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.