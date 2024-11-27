Disney+ and Hulu Cyber Monday streaming deal ends tonight: Get one year of the Duo Basic bundle for $36

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Cyber Monday streaming deals have come in strong again this year, and one of the best is on Disney+ and Hulu. The Duo Basic bundle is on sale for $3 per month for one whole year, which comes out to $36 for the entire time period. This bundle gives you access to Hulu's basic tier with ads and Disney+'s basic tier with ads, and only new users or subscribers who canceled their plans at least a month ago are eligible to redeem the discount. If you're only interested in the Hulu part of the deal, you can get Hulu's ad-supported tier for $0.99 per month for one year, which comes out to just $12 for the first year. But both offers end tonight, so you have a few more hours to take the plunge if you haven't already.

The Duo Basic bundle gives you the basic tier of Hulu and Disney+, both with ads, and only new users or subscribers who canceled their plans at least a month ago are eligible to redeem the discount. Note that there's no ESPN Plus included — but if you're not into sports, that's a nice net savings here.

This bundle with ads contains content from Disney+ and Hulu. The content is still the same as with ad-free plans, including movies and series like Deadpool & Wolverine, Frozen, Godmothered and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the anticipated Star Wars series only on Disney+. If some of these newer shows aren't to your liking, there are likely older classics worth your time in the library.

Disney Disney+ Hulu Cyber Monday bundle $36 $132 Hulu Cyber Monday deal: Get one year of the Disney+ Hulu bundle for $36. The deal is only effective for new subscribers or those who canceled their subscriptions at least a month ago. See at Disney+ / Hulu

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at the regular price if automatic renewal is enabled. Disney+ is one of the best streaming services out there, focusing on providing family-friendly content but also with some more mature content. If you want even more adult-oriented shows and series, Hulu fits the bill. Both have original content as well.

There are a number of other Cyber Monday streaming deals still available now as part of Cyber Monday subscription deals. Key among them are discounts on one year of Peacock and six months of Max. Here are more details:

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.