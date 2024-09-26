Advertisement
Early Prime Day deal bundles a free $30 gift card with the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds

The brand-new earbuds have Gemini AI integration.

Here’s a tasty offer for anyone who’s been on the fence about picking up the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. If you snap up the earbuds from Amazon, you can claim a free $30 gift card.

There's no discount on the earbuds themselves, unfortunately, as they still cost $229. That's not a huge shock, since they were only just released. Still, you'll at least get a $30 gift card that you can spend on whatever you want on Amazon.

We gave the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the company's first earbuds with a Tensor chip built-in, a score of 88 in our review. Engadget senior reporter Billy Steele appreciated the comfortable design and the sound quality (citing the "punchy bass, full mids, crisp highs"). Those features alone make the upgrade worthwhile. Having a longer battery life than the previous model is a definite plus, while you'll get hands-free access to Gemini AI on a compatible device.

On the downside, spatial audio is only available for video-streaming apps for the time being, but not audio, so that's odd. You'll also need to be more precise when it comes to using the touch controls, as there's a smaller panel to work with. Google has also increased the price with the latest version of the Pixel Buds Pro, but at least the $30 gift card offsets that.

