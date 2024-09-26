Early Prime Day deal bundles a free $30 gift card with the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Here’s a tasty offer for anyone who’s been on the fence about picking up the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 . If you snap up the earbuds from Amazon, you can claim a free $30 gift card.

There's no discount on the earbuds themselves, unfortunately, as they still cost $229. That's not a huge shock, since they were only just released. Still, you'll at least get a $30 gift card that you can spend on whatever you want on Amazon.

We gave the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the company's first earbuds with a Tensor chip built-in, a score of 88 in our review . Engadget senior reporter Billy Steele appreciated the comfortable design and the sound quality (citing the "punchy bass, full mids, crisp highs"). Those features alone make the upgrade worthwhile. Having a longer battery life than the previous model is a definite plus, while you'll get hands-free access to Gemini AI on a compatible device.

On the downside, spatial audio is only available for video-streaming apps for the time being, but not audio, so that's odd. You'll also need to be more precise when it comes to using the touch controls, as there's a smaller panel to work with. Google has also increased the price with the latest version of the Pixel Buds Pro, but at least the $30 gift card offsets that.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice in the lead up to October Prime Day 2024.