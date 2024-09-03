Elgato's Stream Deck Neo is 15 percent off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Folks who are looking to upgrade their livestreaming setup or become more productive on their PC or Mac may be interested in picking up an Elgato Stream Deck Neo. The desktop device allows you to set up all manner of commands and shortcuts that you can trigger with the press of a button. The Stream Deck Neo strikes a good middle ground between the Mini (which has just six buttons) and the full-size model.

The Stream Deck Neo typically costs $100. However, it's currently on sale at Amazon for $85 .

The Stream Deck MK.2 has long been one of our recommended accessories for folks who stream gameplay on the likes of Twitch or YouTube. But the smaller Neo can do the trick too. The larger model has 15 LCD keys compared with the Neo's eight, but you can set up multiple pages of shortcuts for the Neo and navigate between them with the press of a button.

Setting up commands and shortcuts through the Stream Deck PC and Mac app can be as simple as dragging and dropping actions into place. There are a ton of presets for you to get started with too. The Stream Deck Neo offers integrations with a bunch of apps, such as Zoom, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Google Workspace, Photoshop, Adobe Creative Apps, Spotify and Music. You can use it to control smart home devices as well, including lights and speakers.

An info bar along the bottom can persistently display key information, such as the date and time. What's more, you can customize the image that appears on each LCD button to be just about whatever you want for that ultra-personal touch.

