Get $100 off the Bose QuietComfort headphones in the Amazon Spring Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a great deal on a premium pair of wireless headphones, you can take advantage of a massive $100 saving on the Bose QuietComfort headphones in the Amazon Spring Sale. For a limited time, these can be yours for $249, reduced from their usual price of $349, and this deal applies to all seven colorways. Although we have seen the price drop to $199 previously, this is still an excellent deal.

This feature-rich headset combines active noise cancellation (ANC) with high-fidelity audio, and multipoint connectivity for seamlessly switching between connected devices. A fully customizable EQ puts you in control of your music, with layers of additional customization available via the Bose app. Enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life when fully charged, or grab up to 2.5 hours from just a 15 minute charge if you're in a hurry.

Bose Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones $249 $349.00 These Bose headphones are $100 off in the Amazon Spring Sale. See at Amazon

Designed to provide all-day comfort, the Bose QuietComfort headphones feature plush, padded earcups and an adjustable padded band for long-play sessions. Experience immersive audio wherever you are — whether that's at the gym, on your daily commute, or simply unwinding at home at the end of a long day.

If your pockets run a little deeper, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra has also received a sizable price drop. Currently down from $429 to $349 in the Amazon Spring Sale, this premium headset won the best noise-canceling category in our recent best wireless headphones guide. Boasting three different ANC modes, spatial audio and intuitive touch controls, we scored the QuietComfort Ultra a whopping 86 out of 100 in our review.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on March 31; so if you want to grab the Bose QuietComfort or QuietComfort Ultra at this discounted rate, now's the time to do it.