Get 50 percent off your first year of Masterclass for Labor Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you're especially nerdy like me, then you miss every September marking the start of a big learning period. Well, instead of searching random facts on the internet (you do that, definitely not me..) why not check out the half-off sale running on MasterClass subscriptions ahead of Labor Day? Right now all of the annual plans are discounted to between $60 and $120.

MasterClass offers video lessons from over 200 experts on topics including cooking, sports and music — to name a few. The Standard subscription is down to $60 from $120 and offers viewing on one device at a time with no offline option. Then there's the Plus tier, which has dropped to $90 annually from $180, giving you access on two devices and the ability to watch videos offline. The most expensive option is the Premium Tier, which you can grab for $120, rather than its usual $240, and allows for six devices and offline mode.

Not for you? Consider giving it as a gift to someone who loves learning — we featured MasterClass in our roundup of the best presents for teachers. Just remember that the sale only applies to the first 12 months of your subscription, so make sure to set a far-off reminder if you don't want to get charged double in a year.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.