Get up to $150 off fire pits and pizza ovens in Solo Stove's Labor Day sale

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s almost fall, when the leaves start to turn colors and the weather gets a bit crisp. In other words, it’s nearly bonfire season. To commemorate this fact, Solo Stove is holding a sitewide Labor Day sale that includes fire pits, pizza ovens and just about everything else.

Here’s how it works. Purchases of at least $250 get a discount of $25, while purchases of at least $450 receive a discount of $75. If you really splurge and buy at least $850 worth of stuff, the discount balloons up to $150. Just pop in the code “LABORDAY” at checkout. Also, any purchase of a fire pit comes with some free accessories and tools.

Perhaps the best deal of the bunch is this bundle that includes the Bonfire 2.0 firepit, a removable base plate and ash pan, a stand, a lid, a carrying case and a shelter for outdoor storage. This bundle costs $455, which is a discount of $75 (with the coupon code.) We praised not just the Bonfire 2.0, but many of the accessories that ship with this kit. The removable base plate and ash plan makes it much easier to clean than rival products.

Multiple Solo Stove products made our list of the best outdoor gear , including the aforementioned Bonfire 2.0. If fire pits aren’t your bag, the code can also be used for the company’s line of pizza ovens . Who doesn’t love pizza?!

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.