Google's Pixel 8a drops to $399 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8a mid-tier smartphone is back on sale for $399 via Amazon. This is close to a record-low price and represents a discount of 20 percent. Even better? The sale applies to multiple colorways, including mint green, light blue and white. This deal is for the 128GB model.

This device topped our list of the best mid-range smartphones, and with good reason. It’s a well-designed phone that gets the job done. It features a powerful Tensor G3 chip, offers support for Google Gemini AI tools and includes an excellent camera system. The 120Hz OLED display is gorgeous and the battery life is on point.

We called the Pixel 8a “one of the best values of any phone on sale today” in our official review, and that was at the original $499 asking price. It’s especially well-valued with today’s sale. We even enjoyed gaming with this device, which isn’t always the case with mid-range phones. The 8a also comes with IP67 dust and water resistance and 7.5-watt Qi wireless charging.

There aren’t any major downsides to this phone, though we do have a couple of nitpicks. The wireless charging, while convenient, is pretty slow. The display bezels are also on the thicker side, so you lose some precious screen real estate. Other than that, this is a near-perfect mid-range phone. It’s also a full $200 cheaper than Apple’s just-announced “budget” smartphone, the iPhone 16e.

