The best midrange smartphone for 2026

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Gone are the days in which you needed to spend a fortune to get a good smartphone. In 2026, features once exclusive to high-end smartphones – big batteries, multi-camera arrays, high refresh rate OLED displays and more – have made their way down to more affordable models. Yes, you'll still need to buy a flagship smartphone to get the best camera or fastest processor, but you don't have to make nearly as many compromises as you once did if you have a strict budget to adhere to when you go shopping for your next smartphone. If you have less than $600 to spend, let us help you figure out what features to prioritize when trying to find the best midrange smartphone.

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Best midrange phones for 2026

Sam Rutherford for Engadget 91 100 Expert Score Best midrange phone overall Google Pixel 9a Screen size: 6.3 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 256GB | SIM card type: Nano-SIM, eSIM | Front camera resolution: 13MP | Rear camera resolution: 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide | Weight: 6.6 ounces Read our full Google Pixel 9a review The Pixel 9a isn't especially flashy and it doesn't have any special features that aren't already available on its more expensive siblings. In fact, it actually has slower charging speeds and it's missing support for some of Google's homegrown software like the Screenshots app. But for everyone who just wants a simple phone with a solid design, a nice AMOLED display, excellent camera quality and strong battery life, the Pixel 9a is really hard to beat. It handles low light shots impressively well for a phone at this midrange price, and Google's smart AI features enhance both the main camera and editing experience. So while it's not super fancy, the phone has all of its most important bases covered (and then some). But most importantly, starting at just $499, this phone feels like an incredible deal that punches well above its price point. — Sam Rutherford, Senior Reporter Pros Sleek design

Sleek design Awesome battery life

Awesome battery life Nice display

Nice display Great cameras

Great cameras IP68 rating for dust and water resistance Cons Charging could be faster

Charging could be faster No Pixel Screenshot app

No Pixel Screenshot app Macro Focus mode can be a bit finicky See at Amazon

Cherlynn Low for Engadget 77 100 Expert Score Best "midrange" iPhone Apple iPhone 16e 599 Read our full iPhone 16e review Screen size: 6.1 inches | Storage capacity: Up to 512GB | SIM card type: Dual eSIM | Front camera resolution: 12MP | Rear camera resolution: 48MP Fusion main | Weight: 5.88 ounces The iPhone 16e is closer in specs to the iPhone 16 than the iPhone SE was to the iPhone 13. And that makes choosing which iPhone to buy harder than ever. Should you save $200 and give up a dual camera system, Dynamic Island, Camera Control and MagSafe? That depends largely on your priorities and budget. While I think that anyone who can afford the price difference should opt for the iPhone 16 over the iPhone 16e, I can't deny that this is Apple's best entry-level iPhone to date. It has an Action button, USB-C, a larger, brighter screen and an A18 CPU that enables Apple Intelligence. My biggest concerns with it are limitations brought on by its single rear camera setup — things like not being able to capture ultrawide shots or Portrait mode not working if there isn't a face in the scene. If you're coming from an iPhone 11 or newer, you should consider whether the improved camera quality is worth giving up an ultrawide camera for. If it is, and if you can live without snapping portraits of objects and faceless items, the iPhone 16e's selfie camera will be satisfying. There are other factors to consider, like whether you regularly use MagSafe accessories or wireless charging. If you do, then the iPhone 16e will frustrate you as it doesn't work with the magnetic attachment system (you can get a MagSafe case to remedy this) and charges at a slower speed than the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 (but there's no fix for this). You can consider the $699 iPhone 15 for a better camera and wireless charging experience, but you'll be giving up Apple Intelligence and an Action button. — Cherlynn Low, Managing Editor Pros Solid performance

Solid performance Long battery life

Long battery life Clean, durable design

Clean, durable design Bright, vibrant screen Cons Only one rear camera, leading to many limitations

Only one rear camera, leading to many limitations Expensive compared to previous iPhone SE

Expensive compared to previous iPhone SE No MagSafe See at Apple

Nothing 80 100 Expert Score Honorable mention Nothing Phone 3a Pro $459.00 Screen size: 6.77 inches | Storage capacity: 256GB | SIM type: Nano-SIM + eSIM | Front camera resolution: 50MP | Rear camera resolution: 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 50MP periscope telephoto | Weight: 7.44 ounces Read our Nothing Phone 3a Pro review If you want something different from your next phone, there are few if any devices out there like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. It has a translucent glass back that evokes the design of old Game Boys, allowing you to see some of its internal components, including the NFC antennas. At $459, it's also one of the best deals in the industry, thanks to a compelling mix of features. The Phone 3a sports a bright 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a decently speedy Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and a 3x periscope telephoto camera — a standout feature at this midrange price. That last feature is something that's difficult to find in the 3a Pro's price point, especially in North America. The camera system also performs better than expected in low light and supports handy AI features for enhanced photography. Pros Fun design

Fun design Large 120Hz AMOLED screen

Large 120Hz AMOLED screen Clean but customizable Android skin Cons Limited US warranty

Limited US warranty No wireless charging

No wireless charging Tinny speakers See at Amazon

OnePlus The best cheap Android phone OnePlus Nord N30 5G Screen size: 6.72 inches | Storage capacity: 128GB + microSD | SIM card type: Nano-SIM | Front camera resolution: 16MP | Rear camera resolution: 108MP main, 2MP macro | Weight: 6.8 oz When it first came out, the Nord N30 had basically everything you could want in a phone that cost $300. Its Snapdragon 695 5G chipset delivers strong performance along with speedy wireless connectivity that's compatible with all the big US carriers, not to mention good specs including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a big 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is rare on a budget phone as most rivals feature slower 60Hz or 90Hz panels. The display isn't AMOLED, so you may notice deeper bezels and slightly lower contrast, but it's still a solid screen. And thanks to its 50-watt wired charging speeds, you can top it up quickly, too. But most importantly, the Nord 30 recently got a price drop from $300 to $250, making it an unquestionably good deal and our top pick in this space. Pros Good performance for the price

Good performance for the price 120Hz display

120Hz display 50W wired charging Cons No IP rating

No IP rating Getting old See at Amazon

What is a midrange phone?

While the term frequently appears in articles and videos, there isn't an agreed-upon definition for "midrange" beyond a phone that isn't a flagship or an entry-level option. Most of our recommendations cost between $400 and $600 — any less and you should expect significant compromises. If you have more to spend, you might as well consider flagships like the Apple iPhone 17 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 if you want the best smartphone experience. Devices like Pixel phones often sit in this price range too, offering some of the best value for Android buyers.

What to consider before buying a midrange smartphone

Buying a new device can be intimidating, but a few questions can help guide you through the process. First: what platform do you want to use? If the answer is iOS, that narrows your options down to exactly one phone. (Thankfully, it's great.) And if you're an Android fan, there's no shortage of compelling options. Both platforms have their strengths, so you shouldn't rule either out.

Of course, also consider how much you're comfortable spending. Even increasing your budget by $100 more can get you a dramatically better product. Moreover, manufacturers tend to support their more expensive devices for longer with software updates and security updates, so it's worth buying something toward the top limit of what you can afford.

Having an idea of your priorities will help inform your budget. Do you want a long battery life or fast charging? Do you value speedy performance above all else? Or would you like the best possible cameras with high megapixel counts? While they continue to improve every year, even the best midrange smartphones still demand some compromises, and knowing what's important to you will make choosing one easier.

What won't you get from a midrange smartphone?

Every year, the line between midrange and flagship phones blurs as more upmarket features and functions trickle down to more affordable models. When Engadget first published this guide in 2020, it was tricky to find a $500 phone with waterproofing and 5G. In 2026, the biggest thing you might miss out on is wireless charging – and even then, that's becoming less true.

One thing your new phone probably won't come with is a power adapter; many companies have stopped including chargers with all of their smartphones. Performance has improved in recent years, but can still be hit or miss as most midrange phones use slower processors that can struggle with multitasking. Thankfully, their camera systems have improved dramatically, and you can typically expect at least a dual-lens system on most midrange smartphones below $600 with decent camera quality, selfie performance and software support to keep things running smoothly for years to come..

Midrange smartphone FAQs

Support varies by brand, but most midrange phones receive around three to five years of software and security updates. Apple tends to support iPhones longer while companies like Google and Samsung now promise several years of Android and security patches for their midrange models. Budget-focused brands might offer less so it's worth checking the update policy before you buy.

Are midrange phones good for gaming?

Yes, many midrange phones handle gaming well, especially popular titles like Fortnite, Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile. They usually include capable processors, though you won't always get the smoothest performance in the most demanding mobile games or at max settings. If you play casually or stick to less graphically intensive titles a midrange phone will feel more than adequate.

Georgie Peru contributed to this report.