Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro review: Rising above the boring competition

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The Nothing Phone 2a was one of the most memorable smartphones of 2024. It offered a fast display, big battery and personality, all for just $349. For a follow-up, Nothing could have simply refreshed the 2a and the result would have probably been worth recommending. But the company didn't do that. Instead, it decided to update the 2a and release an entirely new handset alongside it.

That new device, the Phone 3a Pro, has something you don't find on many midrange smartphones: a periscope telephoto camera. If you can live with some added weight and a slightly silly design, the 3a Pro offers a nearly flagship camera experience for $459. As for the 3a, it's a great device on its own, and a smart alternative if you have even less to spend on a new phone.

Nothing/Engadget 80 100 Expert Score Nothing Phone 3a $379 If you're okay with Nothing's limited US warranty, the Phone 3a is a great budget device. It offers a great screen, fun design and a surprisingly great camera package for the price. Pros Fun design

Fun design Large 120Hz AMOLED screen

Large 120Hz AMOLED screen Clean but customizable Android skin Cons Limited US warranty

Limited US warranty No wireless charging

No wireless charging Tinny speakers See at Nothing

Nothing/Engadget 82 100 Expert Score Nothing Phone 3a Pro $459 Provided you're okay with Nothing's limited warranty in the US, the 3a Pro is a great midrange device. It offers a vibrant screen, fun design and a great telephoto camera. Pros Large 120Hz AMOLED display

Large 120Hz AMOLED display Great, versatile cameras

Great, versatile cameras Clean but customizable Android skin Cons Limited US warranty

Limited US warranty No wireless charging

No wireless charging Massive camera bump See at Nothing

Carrier compatibility

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

There are a couple of important details I need to mention before I get too far into this review. In the US, Nothing is selling the 3a and 3a Pro through a "beta" program where the company only offers 14 days of after-sale support. If there's something wrong with your new phone and it's outside the extremely short return period, you could easily be out of luck. This is separate from Nothing's software support policy, which promises three years of Android upgrades and six years of security patches for the 3a and 3a Pro, in addition to "corrective and functionality updates."

Additionally, the phones don't support all of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon's 5G bands. You'll get basic connectivity, but mmWave speeds are off the table. Lastly, Nothing notes AT&T and Verizon customers will need to contact their carrier to enroll their new phone's IMEI for 5G access. I mention these things upfront because I think the 3a and 3a Pro are great phones worthy of your consideration, but it's also understandable if Nothing's limited customer and carrier support put you off.

Design

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

The 3a and 3a Pro don't feel like two sub-$500 handsets, and a big part of that is a new glass backing. Compared to my iPhone 12, the 3a and 3a Pro feel very Apple-like in their construction. I especially like the coating Nothing used for the outer casing of the two phones, which makes the frame feel like it's made from ceramic. Both are big handsets, and the texture made for a secure grip anytime I took one of them out of my pocket. Nothing has also added better waterproofing, with both the 3a and 3a Pro offering IP64-certified protection against moisture and dust. That's up from the IP54 rating on the 2a. If you spend a lot of time around water, plenty of other midrange phones come with better protection, including the new $499 Pixel 9a.

Another new feature is a button called the Essential Key. On both phones, it's located on the right side, right below the power button. I'll have more to say on what it does later, but for now I'll mention it feels less solid than all the other buttons on the two phones. It's a shame because everything else is so well-made.

The Phone 3a is available in three colors (black, white and blue) and the 3a Pro in two (gray and black). Unfortunately, you can't buy the blue 3a in North America, otherwise I would get one for myself. Nearly three years after the release of the Phone 1, Nothing's devices continue to have unique designs, though I imagine some people might not be thrilled about the look of the 3a Pro.

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

I mean, look at it. The 3a Pro is a modern-day Lumia 1020, and is sure to attract confused looks. Not only does the camera housing make an already thick phone thicker, but the extra hardware makes the 3a Pro a whole 10 grams heavier than the 3a. And at 201 grams, the 3a already feels substantial.

It's hard to see in photos but there's a gap between bottom of the 3a Pro's camera module and the top of the back casing. In the short time I've had the phone, it has already started collecting dust and debris there. The outer ring of the module also has a finish that doesn't match with any of the other materials used on the phone. Ultimately, it feels like the 3a Pro sacrifices some of the 3a's cool factor for camera performance. That tradeoff is ultimately worth it and its design grew on me, but I wouldn't judge you if you found the 3a Pro too much.

Display

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

The 3a and 3a Pro have the same display. At 6.77 inches, it offers slightly more real estate than the 2a's 6.7-inch screen. This time around, Nothing has also gone with Panda Glass to protect the AMOLED panel from scratches. On paper, that's a downgrade from the Gorilla Glass Nothing used for the 2a and what you'll find on the Pixel 9a and Galaxy S24 FE, but short of conducting a drop test, it's hard for me to say if there's any difference in durability.

What I can say is the display looks great. It's still an FHD panel with a variable refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. However, it offers improved visibility in direct sunlight with the ability to hit a peak brightness of 1,300 nits automatically. I never struggled to see the screen, even on a sunny day when I wore polarized glasses.

For the price, Nothing picked the perfect screen. It's fast, vibrant and, thanks to a new 480Hz sampling rate, highly responsive. One aspect of the display that may annoy some is that Nothing went with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor instead of ultrasonic. Ultrasonic sensors tend to be faster and more accurate, but they also cost more to make, so they're typically only found on flagship devices like the Galaxy S25. Don't let that scare you away from the 3a and 3a Pro though. Outside of a bit of pokiness during setup, I haven't had any issues with the fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

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The cameras on the 3a and 3a Pro are the complete package. Starting with the 3a, Nothing has made a few tweaks. For a main camera, you still get a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 sensor paired with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). Instead of the 50MP ultrawide camera on the 2a, the 3a has an 8MP sensor from Sony and a slightly wider 120-degree field of view. Most notably, the phone now comes with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

While more manufacturers are beginning to include telephoto cameras with their midrange phones, it's still not a feature you find on every device. For $379, the 3a's telephoto has no right being as good as it is, and I was constantly surprised by the detail in the shots I took. Across the entire package, Nothing has really pleasing image processing. The contrast that the software adds to photos might be too much for some, but it otherwise does a great job of producing warm and inviting natural colors. Like a lot of phones in its price range, the 3a's cameras can struggle in low light or when it has to contend with harsh sunlight.



12345678910111213141516 A great Pyrenees sits on the pavement.

A great Pyrenees holds a ball in his mouth.

A bumper sticker on a truck reads "One good deed a day."

A sticker on a truck reads "Who needs a hand?"

A macro shot of a plant.

A tortoiseshell looks up, sitting on a pink chair.

A tortoiseshell cat looks up from her hut.

A macro shot of a cat's paws.

A storefront with various Toronto memorabilia.

A ginger cat looks back at the camera.

A closeup of a ginger cat.

Downtown Toronto as seen from the west end.

A sample of the 3a Pro's 6x zoom.

A view of Toronto's Rosedale valley.

A red LED sign, quoting Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky, reads "Life had replaced logic."

A closeup of a rabbit.



One idiosyncrasy of Nothing's image processing is that photos will often look unusable before you press the shutter. For example, bright scenes will frequently have blown out highlights. However, once the phone has had a second to apply HDR, those same images will often turn out great. I didn't know this when I first started using the phone, so sometimes I gave up on a shot before taking it. This is true of the 3a Pro too, so keep that in mind if you decide to buy one of them.

As for the 3a Pro, it offers a near flagship experience and the highlight is the phone's periscope camera. It has a 50MP Sony sensor with an f/2.55 lens and built-in OIS. The telephoto gives a 3x optical zoom, but you can also push it to 6x with a lossless crop. Either way, the images produced by this lens can look sharp and detailed, as long as the subject you're trying to shoot is relatively still.

As you can see from the sample gallery, some of the cats I tried to photograph around my neighborhood came out a bit blurry. That's because the 3a Pro attempted to get away with using a relatively slow shutter speed. However, for less challenging scenes, the periscope camera consistently felt like cheating, and I had to keep reminding myself this is a phone that costs less than $500.

The telephoto also has a macro mode, allowing it to focus on subjects as close as 5.9 inches away. It can be tricky to judge how close you need to be to the subject, but when I was able to nail focus, the 3a Pro produced detailed shots.

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

The main camera on the 3a Pro is similarly great. Like on the 3a, you get a 50MP sensor with an f/1.88 lens. However, it comes with a different Samsung sensor that has dual-pixel autofocus, which helps the 3a Pro lock in faster and more accurately. Here, Nothing's image processing goes a long way to deliver photos that look pleasant. Colors are vibrant without being overbaked and there's just enough detail to satisfy anyone who's looking for it.

I didn't take too many selfies. The 3a Pro has a slight edge in that department thanks to a higher resolution 50MP sensor, but the 3a is no slouch either with its 32MP sensor. Neither phone has a front-facing camera with autofocus, but that's often the first feature manufacturers cut to make a more affordable device.



123456789101112131415 A pair of fish tacos.

A parking sign with leftover Halloween decoration.

The author and his girlfriend pose for a selfie.

A finch sits on a fence.

A tortoiseshell cat sits on a chair.

A sign says "Soon Pi day."

A tote with a racoon says "Turr-ron-no."

A diluted tortoiseshell cat stands by a fence.

A view of Toronto's skyline.

A shot comparing the Nothing Phone 3a's three cameras.

A view of the CN tower.

A TTC streetcar moves along a road.

A closeup of a salmon.

A wide-angle shot of a red Vespa.

A closeup of a red Vespa.



In the US, the 3a Pro has no counterpart. There are phones like the Motorola Edge 50 Pro that offer a great telephoto at a comparable price, but it's not sold in North America. If a camera with reach is important to you, the 3a Pro's closest stateside competitor is the Galaxy S24 FE, but it normally costs $650. And for that reason, I think it's well-worth considering over dual rear camera phones like the Pixel 9a.

Performance

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

On top of updated camera hardware, the 3a and 3a Pro feature a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Relative to the 2a's MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, Nothing says the new Snapdragon SoC has a 33 percent faster CPU and 11 percent faster GPU. When I ran the 3a Pro through Geekbench 6, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 earned a single-core score of 1,115 and a multicore score of 3,082. For context, the Dimensity processor scored 1,123 and 2,603 when my colleague Sam Rutherford reviewed the 2a last year. For another point of comparison, the Exynos 2400e in the Galaxy S24 FE easily beats both the Qualcomm and MediaTek chips with scores of 2,140 and 6,690, respectively.

I know that's a lot of numbers all at once, but I put them upfront to set expectations: think of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 more as a budget chip than a flagship one. For everyday use, I found it was more than enough for my needs. With 12GB of RAM, the 3a and 3a Pro offer plenty of headroom for scrolling through social media, multi-tasking and AI applications like Gemini.

However, the phones are less ideal for gaming. When I tried to play games like Diablo Immortal and League of Legends: Wild Rift, I found it was possible to run them at 60 frames per second, but the 3a and 3a Pro would occasionally drop frames and I couldn't play either game with all their graphics settings maxed out.

Battery

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

Like the 2a, the 3a and 3a Pro feature a 5,000mAh battery. Looping a YouTube video until the battery died, the 3a went 19 and a half hours on a single charge. If you want to spend a day gaming, the 3a Pro is good for about eight hours before it needs charging. For more average use involving a mix of social media use and web browsing, I was able to get close to 14 hours of screen time.

Once the battery is empty, the 3a and 3a Pro support 50W fast charging, up from 45W on the 2a. Neither phone comes with a power adapter inside the box, and Nothing didn't provide me with one for testing, but the company claims the 3a and 3a Pro can go from zero to 100 percent battery in less than an hour using its new charger. Most people probably have a 20W power adapter lying around, and based on my observations, you can expect to charge the phones from 10 percent to full in about an hour and a half.

If your budget allows for it, it's definitely worth spending extra to buy Nothing's new charger since few phones in this price range offer charging as fast as the 3a and 3a Pro. The tradeoff is neither the 3a or 3a Pro support wireless charging, but if you ask me, I would take faster wired charging over Qi compatibility every time.

Software

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

The 3a and 3a Pro arrive with Android 15 and the latest version of Nothing OS out of the box. As I mentioned at the start, Nothing has promised to support these phones with three years of Android updates, so if you buy one now, you can expect to get at least Android 18 before you might need to consider upgrading phones. Google and Samsung offer longer support, but relative to the rest of the Android ecosystem, Nothing's policy is pretty good.

This was my first time using Nothing OS and I have to say I'm a big fan. Nothing hasn't gone overboard customizing stock Android, and there's really no bloatware to speak of. Both the system and quick settings menus mostly follow the format established by Google, so navigating the interface is easy. One nice touch is that Nothing includes its own monochromatic icon pack, with many popular third-party apps covered. There are 18 custom widgets that come standard with Nothing OS and they all look great.

The one major new software feature included with the 3a and 3a Pro is tied to the Essential Key I mentioned. A single tap of the button allows you to take a screenshot, which you can immediately annotate. If you long press instead, the 3a and 3a Pro will start recording a voice memo. Finally, a double tap opens the Essential Space, the new app where all of those screenshots and notes are stored. An algorithm will automatically transcribe any voice memos and do its best to categorize all your clippings into categories, though you can also create your own. Nothing plans to do more with Essential Space in the future, but for now it's limited in its functionality, and you can't rebind the Essential Key to do something else if you don't find the app helpful.

If you're the type of person who uses Apple Notes religiously, I can see the Essential Key and Essential Space being a great way to keep your digital life tidy. I found it less useful, mostly because I've never been much of a notetaker. I will say I do think it's a good idea, and, with a bit more iteration, Nothing could create something that feels, well, more essential.

Wrap-up

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget

The Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro offer tremendous value for $379 and $459. It's really hard to criticize Nothing for any of the component choices, and if you're willing to take a risk on the company's limited US warranty and want something unique, these are the phones to buy.

For everyone else, it's safer to buy something like the Pixel 9a or Galaxy S24 FE directly from your carrier. You won't have to worry about calling your carrier about your phone, and you'll get a longer one-year warranty. Additionally, both Google and Samsung offer up to seven years of software support with their latest devices.