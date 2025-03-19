Google unveils the new Pixel 9a for $499

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Google has followed up an ocean's worth of leaks with the official announcement of its Pixel 9a smartphone, which will retail for $499. Possibly the biggest change to the new A-series model is in its appearance, with the removal of the camera bar on the back of the phone. In the 9a, the camera housing is "slightly domed," sitting nearly flush with the rest of the frame, giving this midrange model a sleeker appearance. There are also new colors for this series — a pale purple dubbed Iris and a vibrant pink named Peony — joining the usual Porcelain and Obsidian options. (The peony option is similar to that on the pricier Pixel 9.)

Our senior reviewer Sam Rutherford has already been able to check out the new device in person, and you can read why he thinks the Pixel 9a might be "the new midrange smartphone king." But here's the details before you head over to his impressions.

In addition to what's already been covered here, the Pixel 9a is also getting a chip upgrade, moving up to Google's Tensor G4 processor from the G3 that was in Google's excellent Pixel 8a. Performance in the 8a was already quite good, so expect even smoother control with the G4. As with the 8a, the 9a is equipped with 8GB of RAM and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The new A-series also promises up to "30+ hour battery life."

Cameras were a big reason why we liked the Pixel 8a, naming it our top pick for a midrange smartphone. The housing is different in the 9a, but it's also got slightly different specs inside. The rear dual cameras in the 9a offer 48MP wide and 13MP ultrawide lenses, while the front is equipped with a 13MP selfie camera; the 8a had 64MP wide in the rear camera. It'll support AI-powered features such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Best Take and Photo Unblur. Google is bringing the Macro Focus option to the A-series for the first time for photos with lots of close-up details. There's also Night Sight to help improve your nocturnal photography.

It is worth noting that since the announcement, Ars Technica has reported that because the Pixel 9a ships with 8GB of RAM, it's "forced to" rely on an "extra extra small" model of Gemini AI. The article also notes that this means "some of Google's coolest AI features don't work on the 9a." However, Ars also states that features like AI-generated transcripts via the Recorder app will work on the 9a. Once we get our hands on a review unit, we'll figure out exactly what works and what is missing from the more powerful (and more expensive) Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

The 9a will be available in the US and Canada in North America, as well as numerous other countries in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Google says the device will be available in April, with no further detail on specific timing.

Update, March 20 2025, 11:25AM ET: This story was updated with more details about AI features that might not be available on the Pixel 9a.

Update, March 19 2025, 12:16PM ET: This story has been updated to correct the last sentence, which said pre-orders would open in April. There will be no pre-orders.

Update, March 19 2025, 3:27PM ET: This story has been updated to add a paragraph informing readers of our hands-on of the Pixel 9a, as well as another paragraph about an Ars Technica report on limited AI features.