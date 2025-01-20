Google’s Pixel 8a is back on sale for a record-low price

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January is bleak, to say the least, and sometimes getting through it requires buying a treat. Fortunately, the month is also big on sales, including 20 percent off the Google Pixel 8a. Currently, Amazon has the Google Pixel 8a available for $399, down from $499, the same deal it had on Black Friday.

The Google Pixel 8a debuted in May last year and garnered a 90 in our review. We thought it was an excellent value for the phone, even at its sticker price, and named it the best midrange smartphone. Part of that is thanks to the 6.1-inch device's vibrant OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate (an upgrade from 90Hz on the Pixel 7a).

Google Google Pixel 8a $399.00 $499.00 Pick it up now for 20 percent off. See at Amazon

Other perks of the Google Pixel 8a include its excellent 4,492 mAh battery. In our test, the battery ran for 20 hours and 29 minutes with one charge. Plus, it offers excellent cameras. The Pixel 8a offers the same 64MP main and 13MP ultra-wide sensors as its predecessor, but they really stack up when compared against the Samsung 24 Ultra.

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