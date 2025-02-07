Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are $40 off right now

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Looking to upgrade to newer earbuds? The recently-released Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are on sale via Wellbots for $189 . That's a discount of $40, which isn't bad for a product that's barely six months old. Just remember to pop in the code "ENGAD40" at checkout. That's right. This one's an exclusive.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 easily found a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds . We appreciated the tiny, yet comfortable, design and the fantastic battery life. The earbuds get around eight hours of use per charge, but the included charging case allows for 30 hours of juice.

Billy Steele for Engadget Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $189 $229 Be sure to enter the discount code. See at Wellbots

We were complimentary to these earbuds in our official review , saying that "the improved fit and sound quality alone are worth the upgrade." Speaking of sound quality, these buds produce booming bass, full mids and crisp highs. Your playlists are gonna sound great.

The earbuds have also been built to work with Google Gemini, thanks to an integrated Tensor A1 chip. However, this integration works best when paired with a modern Google Pixel phone. Other techy features include active noise cancellation, multipoint Bluetooth, conversation detection and more.

On the downside, the touch panel is extremely small, making it somewhat difficult to make adjustments on the fly. Luckily, there's an app for that kind of thing. The original price is on the higher side, but this sale alleviates a bit of that frustration.

If $189 is still a bit too rich for your blood (no judgment), Wellbots is also selling a pair of the standard Google Pixel Buds for just $59 . Just enter the code "ENGAD30" at checkout.

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