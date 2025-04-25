Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are $50 off right now

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The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are on sale right now for $179, which is a discount of $50. Just head on over to Wellbots and pop in the code ENGAD50 to score the deal.

This is Google's latest and greatest audio product and easily made our list of the best wireless earbuds. They are smaller and more comfortable than the previous version, which is great. Despite the product shrinkage, the sound has also been improved. The bass is punchy and the highs are crisp.

Billy Steele for Engadget Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Earbuds $179 $229 Make sure to enter the code at checkout. See at Wellbots

The battery life is also slightly improved when compared to the original earbuds. You can expect eight hours of use with ANC on, but this increases to 30 hours when you consider the included charging case. These are the company's first earbuds with a Tensor chip, which allows for ultra-low latency audio processing and multi-path signal handling.

Other perks include conversation detection, multipoint Bluetooth and the ability to customize what long-pressing the button does. These earbuds can also automatically switch between devices linked to a Google account, which is great for Android users but doesn't do much for Apple fans.

For those on a serious budget, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are also $50 off via Wellbots. Enter the same ENGAD50 code to bring the price down to just $49.

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