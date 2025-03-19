Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to a record-low price for the Amazon Spring Sale

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Although the Amazon Spring Sale doesn't start in earnest until next week, there are a bunch of early deals to be had. Among them is an offer that sees Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to a record low price. The earbuds are currently $179, which is $50 (or 22 percent) off.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are our pick for the best wireless earbuds for Google phones . For one thing, they fit more comfortably and securely after a redesign made them smaller than the Pixel Buds Pro.

Improvements to audio quality helped the Pixel Buds Pro 2 obtain a score of 88 in our review . Revisions to the acoustics and drivers — as well as the inclusion of a Tensor chip to take care of active noise cancellation (ANC) and audio signal processing — help the earbuds deliver ample, punchy bass, as well as full mids and crisp highs.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer up to eight hours of use on a single charge with ANC enabled. When you factor in the charging case, you'll get up to 30 hours of total listening time when ANC is on. The earbuds have an IP54 rating, indicating that they're protected from dust and water splashes.

In terms of features, the earbuds include hands-free access to the Gemini voice assistant. Spatial audio is available, albeit only for certain video streaming apps for now. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer automatic switching between devices that are linked to your Google account. Other features include conversation detection, a hearing wellness tool and Find My Device.

