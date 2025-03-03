Grab Anker power banks and wireless chargers while they are up to 35 percent off

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It's your lucky day if you've been looking for a good deal on a power bank or charging station. A sale on many Anker products is taking place at Amazon. One power bank, the Anker 621, is 35 percent off. That discount brings it down to $26, which is almost a record low. The device typically costs $40.

This model is MagSafe-compatible, meaning it'll attach magnetically to an iPhone 12 and above (but, annoyingly, not the new iPhone 16e unless you resort to a workaround) and charge your phone wirelessly. However, if you plug a cable into the Anker 621's USB-C port, you can top up your phone's battery a little faster — at a rate of 12W vs. 7.5W for wireless charging. The power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which Anker says is enough to charge an iPhone 15 to 85 percent of its capacity from zero and an iPhone 14 to 80 percent.

Anker Anker 621 Magnetic Portable Charger $25.99 $39.99 One MagSafe-compatible power bank has dropped from $40 to $26 as part of a sale on Anker charging gear. Also available direct from Anker. See at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best power banks and best portable chargers around, in our opinion. There are lots of options to consider as part of this sale.

A new power bank that Anker introduced at CES has a large enough capacity to top up an M3-powered MacBook Air's battery approximately 1.3 times, per the brand. This model has dropped by 18 percent from $110 to $90. This particular power bank can charge four devices simultaneously — it has two built-in USB-C cables, another USB-C port and a USB-A port. It supports fast charging at up to 100W as well.

Elsewhere, a 3-in-1 charging cube is down to $104, which marks a 31 percent discount given that it usually costs $150. This compact device can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

There are a few other deals that caught our eye. An Anker Zolo power bank with a built-in USB-C cable is just $13, which is half off. It has a capacity of 10,000mAh, which Anker says is enough to fully charge an iPhone 15 Pro twice over. Meanwhile, Prime members can pick up a travel-friendly 3-in-1 charging station (that can top up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods batteries simultaneously) for $88, which is a $21 discount.

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