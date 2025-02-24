Here's how to get MagSafe charging on an iPhone 16e

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The Apple iPhone 16e looks like a solid handset for most consumers. It's got plenty of power, a gorgeous display and the Action button that first debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro series. It doesn't, however, offer any way to wirelessly charge the device using MagSafe.

Just because Apple excluded the feature doesn't mean you're completely out of luck. Here are a couple of options for using MagSafe charging on an iPhone 16e. The easiest way to get this going is to pick up a MagSafe-compatible smartphone case that has been specifically designed for Apple's latest handset.

This ESR case seems like a solid entry, and it's on the cheaper side. We haven't gotten a chance to review it yet, but an older ESR release with MagSafe functionality easily made our list of the best iPhone cases.

The second option is to go with a simple adapter ring. We recommend this one from PopSockets. It's budget-friendly, easy to use and allows integration with other MagSafe accessories. Just pop it on a pre-existing case. It's not compatible with silicone, textured or anti-fingerprint coated cases.

The final option? Charge your phone the old-fashioned way, via USB-C, and just tuck the cable out of the way. This may not fool anyone, but it'll juice the phone up quicker. The iPhone 16e uses the older Qi1 wireless charging standard and maxes out at 7.5w, while the other iPhone 16 models support Qi2 at speeds up to 25w, provided you have the right charger.