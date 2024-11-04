JBL early Black Friday deals include the Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker at an all-time-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

A $30 discount is one of the best Black Friday tech deals we've found so far.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are always a good option to pick up for a special someone (or yourself) when early Black Friday tech deals start to pop up. One model worth paying attention in the sales is the JBL Clip 5, which has dropped to an all-time-low price of $50. That's 30 bucks off the regular price.

We often recommend JBL products in our buying guides, such as our ones on the best portable Bluetooth speakers and best travel gifts. They're by and large durable devices that deliver ample volume for the beach or a cookout, for instance (but maybe don't use it on public transit if you don't want to risk the ire of your fellow passengers).

As the name suggests, the JBL Clip 5 has a built-in carabiner, making it a cinch to attach to a backpack or belt loop, to name a couple of options. JBL said it redesigned the carabiner this time around to make the opening wider. As such, it'll be easier to attach the speaker to a wider range of things.

Although the speaker measures just 1.75 inches, it's said to deliver solid audio with punchy bass and a maximum output of seven watts. The JBL Clip 5 should be durable as well, since it has a IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

It's claimed that the speaker will run for up to 12 hours on a single charge but there's a Playtime Boost option that adds up to three extra hours of listening time. In addition, you can pair two Clip 5s for stereo audio or connect the speaker to other Auracast-enabled models from JBL to boost the sound.

