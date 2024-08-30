Labor Day sale discounts a four-pack of AirTags to $75

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Labor Day discounts continue to roll in. You can scoop up a four-pack of Apple AirTags for just $75 via Amazon . That’s a drop of around 25 percent, as the typical cost is $99. It also breaks down to $18 per AirTag, which is a great deal and much cheaper than buying them piecemeal.

For the uninitiated, AirTags are tracking devices that use Bluetooth to send location data to the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad. They have built-in speakers for when something is lost underneath a couch cushion and it’s been driving you mad for weeks. Newer iPhone models also allow for more precise location tracking via Ultra Wideband technology.

In other words, these things are useful. They are so useful, as a matter of fact, that an entire cottage industry of related accessories has popped up. We searched for the best AirTag accessories and came up with all kinds of stuff. There are keychain attachments and wire holders for luggage, as a start. If you have an object you want to track with an AirTag, there’s likely a way to get it done.

We’ve enjoyed using AirTags since they were first released back in 2021 . They are smaller than a quarter and get the job done. No muss and no fuss. The only downside is we wish they were slightly flatter, for wallets and the like.

