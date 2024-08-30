Advertisement
Engadget
Why you can trust us

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

Labor Day sales to shop right now: The best tech deals we found from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others

This year's Labor Day sales include up to $300 off MacBooks, robot vacuums, pizza ovens and more.

valentina palladino
Senior Commerce Editor
0
Engadget

The final holiday weekend of summer is here and there are Labor Day sales to be had. Historically, Labor Day isn't a boon for tech deals but there are always a few decent ones that pop up, particularly in the outdoor tech space. Labor Day sales often overlap with back-to-school sales as well, so there's a good chance you can save on tech like tablets, speakers, kitchen tech, charging gear and other items that can help make for a smooth return to campus.

We've collected the best Labor Day deals on tech here, including discounted gear from Apple, Amazon, Anker and others. Particularly if you're an Amazon Prime member, just be mindful that the company's "big deal days" will return in October — if something on your list isn't on sale now, there's a chance it will be in a few weeks' time.

Apple iPad (2021) review photos
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
Ooni Karu 16
Ooni
Paramount+
Paramount+
Ninja Creami
Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget
A power bank attached to a phone.
Anker

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.