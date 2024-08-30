Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Labor Day sales to shop right now: The best tech deals we found from Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others
This year's Labor Day sales include up to $300 off MacBooks, robot vacuums, pizza ovens and more.
The final holiday weekend of summer is here and there are Labor Day sales to be had. Historically, Labor Day isn't a boon for tech deals but there are always a few decent ones that pop up, particularly in the outdoor tech space. Labor Day sales often overlap with back-to-school sales as well, so there's a good chance you can save on tech like tablets, speakers, kitchen tech, charging gear and other items that can help make for a smooth return to campus.
We've collected the best Labor Day deals on tech here, including discounted gear from Apple, Amazon, Anker and others. Particularly if you're an Amazon Prime member, just be mindful that the company's "big deal days" will return in October — if something on your list isn't on sale now, there's a chance it will be in a few weeks' time.
Labor Day sales on Apple gear
iPad (9th gen) for $199 ($130 off): This model is being discontinued, but at this record-low price, it's a great option for kids or anyone who wants to snag an iPad for dirt-cheap.
iPad Air (M2) for $729 ($60 off): The iPad Air remains our top pick for the best iPad for most people, and this 13-inch version gives you a little extra screen real estate.
AirPods Max for $399 ($150 off): One of our biggest issues with the AirPods Max since their debut has been their sky-high price tag. They're a much better buy at this sale price.
Apple MagSafe Charger for $29 ($10 off): This is a rare discount on Apple's own MagSafe charging pad, which provides up to 15W of wireless power to your iPhone and a strong, magnetic attachment.
MacBook Air (13-inch, M3) for $899 ($200 off): Just $50 shy of a record low, this deal on the latest 13-inch MacBook Air gives you our top pick for the best MacBook at a great price — a solid opportunity for students going back to school to snag an excellent, lightweight laptop for less.
MacBook Air (13-inch, M2) for $799 ($200 off): Don't sleep on the M2 MacBook Air. It's plenty powerful despite not having Apple's latest chipset, and the 13-inch model is down to a near record low.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) for $299 ($100 off): If you just can't wait for (presumably) the Series 10 to drop in September, $100 off the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best deals we've seen on our top pick for the best smartwatch.
Mac Mini (M2 Pro) for $1,150 ($150 off): If you're looking to upgrade your desktop computer, this discount-plus-coupon deal is a solid one on the Mac Mini with an M2 Pro chipset.
Apple Music 3-month free trial for $0: New subscribers can get an extra-long free trial of Apple Music, three months instead of the usual one.
Labor Day sales on outdoor tech
Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven for $250 ($100 off): This is one of our top picks for the best pizza ovens, and its compact size makes it a little more manageable, plus it convenient runs on wood pellets that you can easily refill from its built-in chute.
Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven for $649 ($150 off): This Ooni oven can make pizzas up to 16-inches, and it supports wood, charcoal or gas as fuel sources.
Solo Stove Labor Day sale — up to $150 off with code LABORDAY: Use code LABORDAY at checkout to get up to $150 off fire pits, pizza ovens and more. A highlight is the Bonfire Backyard Bundle discounted to $455.
Labor Day subscription sales
Paramount+ annual subscriptions — 50 percent off with plans starting at $30/year: The Essential plan is only $30 for your first year, while the upgraded plan with access to Showtime (and limited ads) costs just $60 with this discount.
1Password Families annual plan for $45 (25 percent off): This is a great discount on our top pick for the best password manager, and the Families plan includes access for five people on an unlimited number of devices.
Masterclass annual subscription for $60 (50 percent off): Annual plans range for $60 to $120 for your first year, with the major differences between the plans coming in how many simultaneous device streams you have, plus the ability to download classes for offline viewing.
Labor Day sales on kitchen and smart home gear
Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $149 ($50 off): This model of the popular, at-home ice cream maker includes 5 one-button programs, including ice cream, milkshake and sorbet, and it comes with two 16-ounce pints with storage lids for you to save all of your creations.
Ninja end of summer sale: A number of Ninja's tabletop appliances are on sale right now, including the 11-in-1 version of the Creami (with extra storage pints) and the Thirsti sparkling drink maker.
iRobot Roomba Q0120 robot vacuum for $179 ($70 off): This basic Roomba has three power levels, up to 120 minutes of run time and connects to the iRobot mobile app for easy cleaning scheduling and maintenance.
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum and mop for $299 ($300 off): This is the best price we've seen on the Combo j5, which vacuums and mops thanks to its included mopping pad and water reservoir. Just note that it does not come with a self-emptying base.
Roborock Q5 Max+ robot vacuum for $330 ($120 off): This is an upgraded version of one of our top picks for the best budget robot vacuums and it has 5500Pa of suction, LiDAR navigation and its own self-emptying base.
Labor Day sales on Amazon devices
Echo Spot for $55 ($25 off): While not quite as cheap as it was around Prime Day in July, the revived Echo Spot is down to one of the best prices we've seen. You can get the same sale price on a bundle that includes the Echo Spot and a Sengled smart light bulb, too.
Echo Pop + Sengled smart light bulb bundle for $23 ($37 off): This is Amazon's smallest Alexa-power speaker and the free Sengled smart light bulb this bundle includes is one of our favorites.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 ($20 off): This is a return to the streaming stick's record-low price, and this model supports 4K HDR content and Wi-Fi 6E.
Fire HD 10 tablet (64GB) for $100 ($80 off): This tablet has extra storage than the base, plus a 10-inch touchscreen and up to 13 hours of battery life.
Labor Day sales on tech
Anker 10K magnetic power bank for $30 ($10 off): This slim, MagSafe charging brick can power up an iPhone easily without adding too much bulk, and this is the best sale price we've seen.
Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds for $150 ($50 off): One of our top picks for the best headphones for running, the Elite 8 Active have an IPX4 design, great sound quality and ANC and a solid battery life. Jabra may be exiting the consumer headphone business, but the company will continue to support products like this for a while.
Theragun Elite massage gun for $299 ($100 off): This massage gun comes with five attachments, includes a built-in OLED screen and allows you to save three preset treatments to your device using its accompanying mobile app. Also available at Theragun.
Theragun Mini 2.0 massage gun for $149 ($50 off): The most compact of Theragun's massage machines, the Mini 2.0 is 20 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than its predecessor, and remains a great gift for the runner in your life. Also available at Theragun.
Samsung Music Frame for $300 ($100 off): This frame-like speaker can hold album art and includes two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers.
Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 projector for $600 ($200 off): The latest version of this projector rotates 180 degrees so you can get the exact right placement for your screen (even if that happens to be on your ceiling), and it comes with a built-in speaker for 360-degree sound.
Keychron C3 Pro keyboard for $25 ($12 off): This is a record-low price on our budget pick in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards; just note that this particular model does not have RGB lighting or hot-swappable keys.
Astro A40 TR gaming headset for $100 ($30 off): This is a great deal on a top pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets, and we liked it for its comfortable design, spacious sound profile and solid value.
Sonos Labor Day sale — up to 20 percent off speakers: Sonos' discounts for the holiday weekend include $50 off the Era 100 speaker and $180 off the Arc soundbar.
JBL Labor Day sale — up to 40 percent off: Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds and more gear are included in JBL's holiday sale, with highlights being the PartyBox 310 speaker for $420 and the Tune Flex earbuds for $50.
Barnes & Noble Lego sale — up to 25 percent off: A handful of Star Wars, Mario, Disney and other sets are discounted at the book retailer, including this Death Star Trench Run Diorama for just under $53.
