Our favorite Bluetooth tracker for Android is on sale for 42 percent off

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If you ask me, there's way too many little things we each have to keep track of daily. There's our phones, keys, wallets — the list goes on — and its hard to keep them all secure. So, it's nice when there's a sale on Bluetooth trackers that can do the hard work for you. Right now, you can get the Chipolo One Point Bluetooth tracker for just $15, down from $26 — a 42 percent discount.

The Chipolo One is our pick as the best bluetooth tracker for 2025. This model is available only for Android users and works with Google's Find My Device network. The tracker's battery life should last for a year and is water-resistant. Plus, it rings really loud, so you don't have to worry about hearing it over a little noise. Unlike Apple's AirTag, it also offers a hole for easily attaching it to your keys.

Chipolo Chipolo ONE Point Get it now for 42 percent off. See at Amazon

The Chipolo Card Point is also on sale, dropping to $24 from $35 — a 31 percent discount. It's a great bluetooth tracker for flat items like your wallet, passport holder or a purse. It also works with Google's Find My Device network and has the same perks like water-resistance and a helpfully loud ring.

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