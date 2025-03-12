Pick up the Sonos Ray soundbar while it's on sale for $100 off

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Sonos gear is back on sale right now. You can save up to 36 percent on soundbars and speakers, and the deals include a $100 off the Sonos Ray compact soundbar. It's currently available for just $179, down from $279 in either black or white. It's our runner up for best midrange soundbar. You can pick it up at Amazon or direct from Sonos at the sale price, and the discount will be available through March 24.

The Sonos Ray debuted in 2022 and garnered an 82 in our review thanks to compact, sleek design and easy setup. We also liked its bass performance and overall sound quality for either TV or music. However, it didn't create as immersive a sound as larger options, so people with a big space might want to opt for something else.

Sonos Sonos Ray Soundbar $179 $279 Get it now for 36 percent off. See at Sonos

Other soundbars on sale include the Beam Gen 2, which is down to $399. Then there's our favorite midrange speaker, the Sonos Era 100. The speaker is currently down to $199 from $249 — a 20 percent discount. It offers great sound quality and has two tweeters. And if you're looking for a speaker that can come with you to your next backyard party or barbecue, both the Sonos Move 2 and the Roam 2 are included in the sale. You can grab them for $359 and $139, respectively.

Separately at Wellbots, you can pick up the new Sonos Arc Ultra for $750, which is 25 percent off its usual price of $999. Just use the code ENGSONOS25 at checkout to get the discount. This sits at the top of our list of the best soundbars thanks to its crisp, immersive sound, improved bass performance and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity and convenient, repositioned onboard controls.

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