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Last month, a pack of two Blink Mini 2 security cameras was $40, down from $80. They're currently 46 percent off at $38, meaning you get two for less than the price of one. These are also the latest model, offering advantages previous iterations don't have.

The Blink Mini 2 security camera captures live video in 1080p HD, and there's also a night HD view. If you have a Blink Subscription Plan, you can stream continuously for 90 minutes. The plan is sold separately, of course, but this package comes with a 30-day free trial to let you have a taste of these extra features. The subscription also grants access to more features like motion detection alerts and clip-saving. You can even send clips to others later.

Blink Blink Mini 2 Pick up two Blink Mini security cameras for only $38. It's pretty much a buy one, get one free deal. See at Amazon

The newest model comes with a spotlight for improved night visibility and has a wider field of view, 143 degrees up from 110 degrees that the original Blink Mini has. It's also compatible with Amazon's Alexa, allowing you to see what's going on outside with just a few words.