PlayStation Cyber Monday deals still available include $75 off PS5 Slim consoles

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Remember when it was nearly impossible to get your hands on a PS5? Those days are over now, which is only a good thing for gamers and those looking to get the console for the first time. Cyber Monday may be over, but discounts on the PS5 are still around. You can still get the PS5 Slim for $75 off at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Sony and other retailers. You can get the digital edition for $374, or the disc-based model for $424. While we wouldn't call this a budget console, these deals make it just a bit more affordable and an ideal time to see what all the PS5 fuss is about if you don't have one yet.

Despite the moniker, there's nothing slim about the specs. This is a regular PS5, with the same horsepower as the original unit. However, the PS5 Slim is 30 percent smaller and around 25 percent lighter. When it comes to tech, smaller is typically a good thing.

Both versions ship with a DualSense controller and a 1TB SSD. These consoles also come with Astro's Playroom pre-installed, which is the precursor to the incredible Astro Bot. They don't, however, come with a vertical stand. That'll cost extra. The digital-only model, obviously, doesn't ship with a disc drive, though there's a standalone drive available for those who would rather make that decision later.

Otherwise, this is a PS5. There's no other way (right now) to play games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It also runs cross-platform hits like Star Wars Outlaws and Elden Ring, in addition to pseudo-exclusives that made their way to PC like God of War Ragnarök.

This sale is not for the recently-released PS5 Pro, so you won't get all of those graphical upscaling bells and whistles. However, that new console is a whopping $700, whereas these PS5 Slim consoles are just over half that. And we'd be remiss if we didn't also mention the sale happening on DualSense Wireless Controllers that work with PS5 consoles; you can pick them up starting at just $54 a piece at Amazon and Sony.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.