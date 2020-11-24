Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is completely sold out despite his best efforts to have enough stock, according to an interview with the Russia’s Tass. He added that he believes the supply shortage would have happened even without COVID-19. However. despite the success of the console, launching in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge he “wouldn’t recommend” to anybody else.
“Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” he said. “I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now... I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”