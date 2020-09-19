Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is buying Bethesda, id, Arkane and more studios

It now owns Doom, Quake, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
43m ago
Comments
933 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft
Microsoft

In a year dominated by new console releases, Microsoft’s announcement today may be the biggest gaming news of 2020. The Xbox maker has signed a deal to buy ZeniMax Media, one of the largest independent games publishers in operation. Its name may not ring a bell, but the studios it owns certainly will, since they are behind some of the biggest franchises in gaming’s history. That includes id Software (Doom, Quake), Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within) and Bethesda Game Studios (The Elder Scrolls, Fallout). 

Microsoft is paying $7.5 billion in an all-cash deal, which is expected to complete in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. The company was valued in 2016 for around $2.5 billion and has been the subject of takeover speculation for much of the year. A statement, published to Reddit and found by SegmentNext claimed that Sony had been eyeing up one of the biggest publishers around.

Xbox head Phil Spencer said that the relationship between Microsoft and ZeniMax’s studios has always been cordial. After all, id Software was behind the original Wolfenstein and Doom, giving them hallowed status in the history of PC gaming. Spencer added that the deal will see a number of Bethesda titles being added to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC players in the coming months.

And yes, fans of irony will note that Microsoft will soon the own the publisher behind a couple of PlayStation exclusive titles. Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo and Arkane’s Deathloop are both headed for the PS5 with no clear indication if they’ll ever make it to the Xbox. Still, being able to throw engrossing titles like a new Elder Scrolls onto Xbox Game Pass might be just the thing to get everyone buying new Xboxes.

In this article: Microsoft, Xbox, Business, Purchase, ZeniMax Media, Bethesda, id Software, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
933 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft is buying Bethesda, id, Arkane and more studios

Microsoft is buying Bethesda, id, Arkane and more studios

View
Live PlayStation 5 photos reveal a truly giant console

Live PlayStation 5 photos reveal a truly giant console

View
The Morning After: Next-gen consoles are real big

The Morning After: Next-gen consoles are real big

View
Nikola founder resigns following SEC probe into electric truck business

Nikola founder resigns following SEC probe into electric truck business

View
Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3 mouse has buttons to control Zoom calls

Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3 mouse has buttons to control Zoom calls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr