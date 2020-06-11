Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

Bethesda reveals gameplay for its 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' supernatural thriller

Battle invading spirits for the soul of a city
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
42m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
tokyowire
Engadget

Sponsored Links

Back in June of 2019, just before the world imploded, game development studio Tango Gameworks teased E3 attendees with its upcoming PS5 title, Ghostwire: Tokyo. During Sony’s PS5 preview event on Wednesday, the world got a second look at the title as well as just a bit of its gameplay.

From what we already know, the protagonist is charged with unravelling the mystery surrounding a series of mysterious, Rapture-like disappearances. “After a devastating occult event leads to the disappearance of 99 percent of the city’s population, only you stand between the loss of this great city and its salvation,” Tango wrote in a recent Sony blog. “After the vanishing, a strange encounter causes your own supernatural abilities to take shape.”

While playing this first person adventure title, you won’t be armed with conventional weapons but rather a host of upgradeable psychic and paranormal abilities. Use them to stalk and defeat the horde of otherworldly spirits invading the city.

“We’re particularly excited by the possibility of players experiencing our modern, yet Visitor-filled city with 3D sound,” Kenji Kimura, Game Director on Ghostwire: Tokyo, said in the blog. “This version of Tokyo is not a version you’ve ever seen or heard before. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll hear and encounter sounds that you normally would not hear in the city in real life. Our hope is that with the 3D sound, you will feel compelled to seek out and identify what is causing those sounds you hear.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo is expected to arrive in 2021 on the PS5

In this article: PS5, ghostwire: tokyo, Tango Gameworks, preview, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Watch Sony's PS5 event with us live from 3:40PM ET

Watch Sony's PS5 event with us live from 3:40PM ET

View
'GTA V' is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

'GTA V' is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

View
This is the PlayStation 5

This is the PlayStation 5

View
Google Assistant’s most helpful features arrive on more smart home devices

Google Assistant’s most helpful features arrive on more smart home devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr