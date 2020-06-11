Bethesda reveals gameplay for its 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' supernatural thriller

Back in June of 2019, just before the world imploded, game development studio Tango Gameworks teased E3 attendees with its upcoming PS5 title, Ghostwire: Tokyo. During Sony’s PS5 preview event on Wednesday, the world got a second look at the title as well as just a bit of its gameplay.
From what we already know, the protagonist is charged with unravelling the mystery surrounding a series of mysterious, Rapture-like disappearances. “After a devastating occult event leads to the disappearance of 99 percent of the city’s population, only you stand between the loss of this great city and its salvation,” Tango wrote in a recent Sony blog. “After the vanishing, a strange encounter causes your own supernatural abilities to take shape.”