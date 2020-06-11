Bethesda reveals gameplay for its 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' supernatural thriller

While playing this first person adventure title, you won’t be armed with conventional weapons but rather a host of upgradeable psychic and paranormal abilities. Use them to stalk and defeat the horde of otherworldly spirits invading the city.

“We’re particularly excited by the possibility of players experiencing our modern, yet Visitor-filled city with 3D sound,” Kenji Kimura, Game Director on Ghostwire: Tokyo, said in the blog. “This version of Tokyo is not a version you’ve ever seen or heard before. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll hear and encounter sounds that you normally would not hear in the city in real life. Our hope is that with the 3D sound, you will feel compelled to seek out and identify what is causing those sounds you hear.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo is expected to arrive in 2021 on the PS5