Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders start September 22nd at 11AM ET

Just in the last day or so, we’ve seen gamers try and in many cases fail to hand over their money to buy new gaming hardware, whether it was for the PlayStation 5 or NVIDIA RTX 3080. Microsoft already announced that pre-orders for the next generation of its Xbox consoles will start next week, and now we have more details on exactly when that’s going to happen.

Whether you’re looking for the $499 Xbox Series X or the $299 Xbox Series S, pre-orders will start on September 22nd at 11AM ET / 8AM PT for the US and Canada. US retailers taking orders online will include at least the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and Newegg.