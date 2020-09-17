Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders start September 22nd at 11AM ET

If you're looking for a new Xbox, then this is the easiest way to get one.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago
Xbox Series X, S
Microsoft

Just in the last day or so, we’ve seen gamers try and in many cases fail to hand over their money to buy new gaming hardware, whether it was for the PlayStation 5 or NVIDIA RTX 3080. Microsoft already announced that pre-orders for the next generation of its Xbox consoles will start next week, and now we have more details on exactly when that’s going to happen.

Whether you’re looking for the $499 Xbox Series X or the $299 Xbox Series S, pre-orders will start on September 22nd at 11AM ET / 8AM PT for the US and Canada. US retailers taking orders online will include at least the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and Newegg.

If you’re in the UK, then pre-orders will also start on the 22nd, at 8AM BST, from the Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other retailers.

Details for the other countries and regions are available in the blog post, as well as lists of participating retailers for Microsoft’s All Access package that bundles the consoles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription for a monthly payment of either $25 per month or $35 per month.

We’ll have more information about how to get in line as the date draws closer, and hopefully things will go so smoothly that interested buyers don’t need an entire book of advice, a dowsing rod and 37 bots just to have a chance at getting one.

